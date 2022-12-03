scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Anand Gandhi says Kantara celebrates ‘toxic masculinity, parochialism’: ‘Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad’

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi said that Rishab Shetty's Kantara celebrates toxic masculinity and is nothing like Tumbbad.

kantara, rishab shettyRishab Shetty's Kantara turned out to be a huge pan-Indian hit.

Ever since Kantara rose to nationwide fame, the Kannada blockbuster has been compared with the Hindi horror film Tumbbad by many as both are based on folklore. However, the creative director and co-producer of Tumbbad, Anand Gandhi has said that Kantara is “nothing like” his film. He mentioned that Kantara celebrates “toxic masculinity and parochialism.”

Anand Gandhi wrote, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these (sic).”

There were some hate comments on Gandhi’s tweet and when one of the users wrote that the filmmaker was brought up on “disconnect and self loathing,” he wrote, “No, fellow human. Raised by these wonderful women in profound love and self assurance. Raised on the non-violence of Jaina thought, intellectual rigour of Vedic and Vedantic wisdom, compassionate synthesis of the Buddha, critical thinking of Kabir… What happened to you, human?”

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara had a modest release in the country but soon became a pan-Indian hit. The film was produced by Hombale Films and has so far earned Rs 400 crore at the box office. The film recently started streaming on Prime Video.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:05:41 pm
