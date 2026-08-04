Amrapali Dubey says she wants to adopt a child before marriage: ‘Non negotiable’

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey has spoken candidly about wanting to become a mother, revealing that she hopes to adopt a daughter even before getting married. The actor made the emotional revelation during a heartfelt conversation with her longtime friend and frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) on the latest episode of Bhojpuri Bawaal.

During the conversation, Amrapali revealed that adopting a child is something she has thought about for years. “I have thought about it a lot and have decided that I want to adopt a daughter.”

Her confession surprised Nirahua, who asked her what had sparked the decision. Amrapali explained that the desire had stayed with her since childhood.

“This isn’t something I thought of overnight. I’ve wanted this for a very long time. Ever since I was young, whenever I saw children, I wanted to pick them up and shower them with love. Whenever I see my cousins’ children or spend time around them, I instinctively feel like taking care of them. I can change diapers. I can do everything.”

Amrapali said she initially believed these emotions were temporary, but later realised they reflected a much deeper instinct.

“At first, I thought these were just feelings. But as time passed, I realised they weren’t just feelings—they were instinctive. Then I realised this is what I truly want. The love and affection I have inside me deserves to be shared with a child.”

Amrapali added that while many things in life are open to compromise, motherhood is not.

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“Everything else in my life is negotiable, but this isn’t. This is something I definitely want. I want motherhood in my life. I want a child. I’m completely ready.”

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Nirahua asks if she’s ready for the responsibility

Nirahua, who has shared the screen with Amrapali in numerous Bhojpuri blockbusters, gently reminded her that raising a child while balancing a flourishing career would not be easy.

“Think about it carefully. It won’t be that easy. We also have children, but we’re able to focus on work because their mother is at home taking care of them. Right now, you’re the number one heroine in Bhojpuri cinema and at the peak of your career. You’re constantly working. Have you thought about how you’ll manage both?”

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Amrapali replied that she has already considered the challenges and is prepared to make changes to her professional life.

“Once a child comes into my life, there will be school and many other responsibilities. I’ve already thought about it. I’ll do selective work because I’ll have to devote more time to my child. I’ll also expect support from my family. Obviously, raising a child alone isn’t easy for one person.”

When Nirahua asked whether she had discussed the idea with her family, Amrapali admitted she hadn’t. “Not yet. That’s what scares me the most—telling them.”

Nirahua immediately offered to help and also reassured her that her fears were probably unfounded. “I think your fear is unnecessary. I believe your family will be happy.”

Amrapali, however, said there was one hurdle.

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“They’ll be happy, but they have only one thing on their mind—marriage.”

Laughing, Nirahua replied: “Then why don’t you get married? Your family tells me that good proposals come for you, but you reject them all. They even call me and ask me to convince you.”

‘My first priority is a child’

Amrapali also shared that she has no interest in an arranged marriage and that becoming a mother matters more to her than getting married.

“My first priority is a child. Marriage can happen later. I want a child—that’s sorted. This is final.”

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She added that while most people get married first and then plan a family, her priorities are different.

About Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri Bawaal

Amrapali Dubey is among Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest stars and is often referred to as the “YouTube Queen” because of the massive popularity of her songs online. She made her Bhojpuri film debut opposite Nirahua in Nirahua Hindustani (2014), and the pair has since delivered several hit films, including Raja Babu, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and Lallu Ki Laila. Their enduring on-screen chemistry has often fuelled speculation about their relationship, though both have repeatedly maintained that they are close friends.

Bhojpuri Bawaal is India’s first Bhojpuri celebrity reality show. Unlike traditional reality programmes with tasks, eliminations and public voting, the series follows the personal and professional lives of Bhojpuri stars through candid conversations and unscripted moments. The show features Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav, and streams on JioHotstar while also airing on Colors TV.