Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa’s Puaada to hit theatres in August

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa play the lead roles in Puaada. (Photo: PR Photo)

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi romantic-comedy Puaada is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on August 12. Helmed by debutant director Rupinder Chahal, Puaada was initially scheduled to release on April 2 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bajwa took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film.

“We are coming to the cinemas, so get ready with your family on August 12. Puaada releasing worldwide at theatres near you,” the actor wrote.

On July 9, the Punjab government allowed the reopening of cinema halls to those who have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Before Puaada’s release was pushed, the makers had unveiled its trailer and the track “Aaye Haye Jattiye”.

According to the makers, the team is now set to re-start the marketing campaign with the launch of the remaining songs and posters of the film.

Puaada is produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. It is being released worldwide by Zee Studios.