Amitabh Bachchan to star in Marathi film AB ani CD

After wrapping up Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in yet another Marathi movie AB ani CD.

AB ani CD director Milind Lele told indianexpress.com, “Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale play the titular characters in AB ani CD. It is a story about two friends. It is a light comedy film.”

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film, Milind said, “Amitabh Bachchan is playing himself in AB ani CD.”

“We have been working on the film since last year, but talks with Amitabh Bachchan started only six months ago when Vikram Gokhale introduced me to him. When I narrated the story to Amitabhji, he suggested a few changes. We had some very good creative discussions and after incorporating the changes, he gave us his dates. We will start shooting from 20th of this month in Mumbai,” Milind Lele added.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale have worked together in the iconic 1990 film Agneepath, but this is the first time the two will be seen together in a Marathi movie.

Apart from AB ani CD, Amitabh has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffrey directorial Chehre in his kitty.