Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, vows to keep him alive in his memory

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shares a strong bond with the family of the late movie legend Dr Rajkumar. He has known Puneeth Rajkumar since he was young. In a promotional video for Gandhada Gudi, Amitabh expressed his anguish over the untimely death of Puneeth. And he also reflected on the qualities of Puneeth that made him so endearing to everyone.

“Puneeth — we all lovingly called Appu. It’s very difficult to talk about Appu in the past tense. I met him first when he was a little kid. The one thing that was so attractive about him was he was always smiling. Every time, and everywhere you met, he had the most endearing smile on his face. That’s what I believe kept him so close to all of us and his legendary fan following,” said Amitabh.

He also noted the importance of Gandhada Gudi for the fans of Puneeth in particular and the relevance of docudrama for society in general.

“Appu’s last film, GG or Gandhada Gudi is his parting legacy. Actually, he does not play a character. But, he appears as himself exploring the rich and diverse forest of Karnataka and its rich wildlife. So come take part in this epic magical journey with Appu. Puneeth, in the film, reminds people about the need to enrich our association with nature and live in harmony with it. It’s a movie for our children, our people. Take pride in it and celebrate our rich natural heritage. And I look forward to watching Appu and keeping him alive in our memories,” he added.

To make the film accessible for everyone in Karnataka, the film’s producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar also temporarily slashed the ticket prices. Between November 7 and November 10, the film was shown on all single screens across Karnataka for just Rs 56, while the multiplexes charged Rs 112.

Gandhada Gudi show spending his last few months doing what he wanted the most: spending time in the wilderness. In the film, he takes a memorable journey across the different types of jungles of Karnataka with popular wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS.