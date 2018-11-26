Ambareesh’s final journey: Highlights

Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 66.
According to the spokesperson of Vikram hospital in Bengaluru, Ambareesh was “found unresponsive” at his residence on Saturday. The resuscitation efforts continued even as he was being rushed to the hospital.
“Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived,” read the official statement of the hospital. The actor was declared dead at 10:15 pm on Saturday.
The public was allowed to pay tribute to Ambareesh on November 25 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. As a mark of respect, the government has declared an official mourning of three days.
The last rites of Ambareesh were conducted at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru, with state honours on November 26.
Abishek sets fire to the pyre
Ambareesh's son Abishek sets fire to the pyre. Thousands of fans and hundreds of high-profile personalities from different walks of life attended the funeral.
Adieu Ambareesh
Ambareesh's body is placed on the sandalwood pyre.
HD Kumaraswamy pays his respects
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lays down a wreath at Ambareesh's casket. Other political leaders follow suit. The actor and former union minister will get a gun salute in accordance with state funeral.
Last rites begin
Ambareesh's last rites begin. The rituals are likely to go on for more than an hour.
Mohan Babu helps Sumalatha.
Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Manchu help Sumalatha.
Doctor checks Sumalatha
Sumalatha is lying on the ground at Kanteerava Studios while a doctor checks her.
A weak Sumalatha
Members of film fraternity help Sumalatha to sit on a chair. She is unable to walk on her own without anyone's help. A doctor has been called in to look at her.
Funeral procession causes traffic blockage
In spite of efforts from the traffic police, the funeral procession has reportedly caused traffic blockage in several parts of the city.
Funeral procession nears cremation ground
The funeral procession of Ambareesh nears the cremation ground. Thousands of security officials and fans peacefully march along with the van carrying the mortal remains of their favorite actor.
Deva Gowda attends funeral
JD(s) supremo and former PM HD Deva Gowda attends funeral.
Siddaramaiah attends funeral
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah arrives at Kanteerava Studios.
BJP leaders attend funeral
BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa and R Ashoka arrive at Kanteerava Studios.
Public and celebrities pay respects
Public and celebrities pay respects to the pyre set at Kanteerava Studios while the mortal remains of Ambareesh is still enroute to the cremation ground.
Mohan Babu breaks down
Seasoned Telugu actor Mohan Babu arrives at Kanteerava Studios with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu. He breaks down in tears.
Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Jaggesh attend funeral
Actors Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Jaggesh and other big names from Kannada cinema and Indian politics gather at the Kanteerava Studios, where the mortal remains of Ambareesh will be cremated with full state honours.
WATCH: Ambareesh’s final journey
Ambareesh's sudden demise is shocking and heartbreaking, says Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "Deeply upset & hurt that one of our best friends, son of the soil, an actor and a super-star in films as well as in politics of Karnataka, par excellence, our dear Ambareesh is no more. Me, Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi of Andhra & Ambareesh have been birds of the same feather. His sudden demise is shocking and heartbreaking. Praying to almighty to give strength and courage to his great wife Suma and his worthy son Abishek and to all his family members, supporters, admirers and fans to bear this irreparable and irreplaceable loss. My sincere condolences."
Arjun Sarja joins procession
Arjun Sarja is sitting on the top of a van leading the procession.
Will miss you boss, says Mammootty
Mammootty posted on Facebook: "Ambareesh (Boss). To the world you will forever be beloved for your work in the movies and politics. But for me you will always be one of the first real friends I made from those early "madras days" when all of us would film our respective movies in chennai. Our friendship grew over the years and we always managed to stay in touch. It was truly special to me when you embraced the lead role when "New Delhi" was remade in Kannada. No matter what I write I cannot express the loss I feel. Will miss you "boss" and how you would always call me that."
Fans bid tearful adieu
Ambareesh's funeral procession wades through a sea of fans. About 15,000 security officials have been deployed for the protection.
Ambareesh's funeral procession begins
Ambareesh's funeral procession begins. His body is being taken on a van decorated with green, blue and red flowers. From Kanteerava stadium, it is a 13 km journey to Kanteerava Studios.
HD Kumaraswamy attends Ambareesh's funeral
Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other political leaders are in attendance at Kanteerava Stadium.
Suresh Prabhu on Ambareesh
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu posted on Twitter, "Shri Ambareesh was a great actor and political leader with a humble and loving personality. His demise leaves a void in the Kannada film industry. My condolences to all his family members and well-wishers on this hour of grief."
Kanteerava Stadium
Ambareesh's mortal remains reaches Kanteerava Stadium.
Rajinikanth paid his last respects to Ambareesh on Saturday
Ambareesh's mortal remains set to reach Kanteerava Stadium
The convoy carrying Ambareesh's mortal remains zips through the green corridor created by the Bengaluru traffic police. The convoy is expected to reach Kanteerava Stadium in about 20 minutes from HAL airport.
Ambareesh's mortal remains arrive in Bengaluru
Ambareesh's mortal remains has arrived at HAL airport in Bengaluru.
Darshan is at HAL airport
Darshan is at HAL airport to escort the Rebel Star's mortal remains to Kanteerava Studios.
Darshan is back in Bengaluru
Darshan who was shooting abroad for Yajamana arrived in Bengaluru today morning to pay his last respects to Ambareesh.
Rare photos of Ambareesh
Last rites to be performed at Kanteerava Studios
The chopper will reach HAL airport in Bengaluru in sometime. From there the body will be transported to Kanteerava stadium and his funeral procession will head to Kanteerava Studios, where arrangements for his cremation is underway.
Ambareesh's mortal remains enroute to Bangalore
The casket carrying Ambareesh's mortal remains is loaded onto an Indian air force chopper at Vishweshwaraiah stadium in Mandya. His wife Sumalatha, son Abishek and actor Yash travel to Bengaluru in the same chopper.
Ambareesh's body set to be airlifted
Ambareesh's body is all set to be airlifted to Bengaluru from Vishweshwaraiah stadium in Mandya.