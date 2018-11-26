Ambareesh’s final journey: Highlights

Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

According to the spokesperson of Vikram hospital in Bengaluru, Ambareesh was “found unresponsive” at his residence on Saturday. The resuscitation efforts continued even as he was being rushed to the hospital.

“Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived,” read the official statement of the hospital. The actor was declared dead at 10:15 pm on Saturday.

The public was allowed to pay tribute to Ambareesh on November 25 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. As a mark of respect, the government has declared an official mourning of three days.

The last rites of Ambareesh were conducted at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru, with state honours on November 26.