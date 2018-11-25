Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passes away at 66

Kannada movie icon and former union minister Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath, popularly known by his screen name Ambareesh, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night. He was 66.

Advertising

Arguably the last Kannada superstar of the bygone era, Ambareesh had been battling health issues for a long time. He was, also, reportedly undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment.

According to the spokesperson of Vikram hospital, he was “found unresponsive” at his residence in JP Nagar earlier today. The resuscitation efforts continued even as he was being rushed to the hospital.

“Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived,” read the official statement of the hospital. The actor was declared dead at 10:15 pm on Saturday.

Advertising

Ambareesh was lovingly called ‘Rebel Star’ by his fans and the members of the film fraternity and it seemed perfectly fitting for his nonsense off-screen persona. A native of Mandya district, he was also celebrated by the Kannada film industry as Mandyada Gandu (Man of Mandya). He has acted in over 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Born on 29 May 1952, Ambareesh made his screen debut in 1972 with Naagarahaavu. The film helmed by legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal also marked the debut of late matinee idol Vishnuvardhan, who achieved an overnight stardom in Karnataka with his raw performance as a hotheaded and proud youngster. Ambareesh had played the supporting role in the film and his ‘aye bulbul’ dialogue, an improvised catcalling, made him a sensation among the Kannada audience.

It’s worth noting that, while Ambareesh played Vishnuvardhan’s rival in Naagarahaavu, in real life, they both shared a close friendship.

After playing supporting roles in a few more films, Ambareesh became a lead actor by playing action roles. He ruled the silver screen in Karnataka through the 80s with his “angry young man” roles. He also sporadically did movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industry during his formative years.

Also Read | Who was Ambareesh?

In the early 90s, Ambareesh took a plunge into politics. He had been a member of the Congress party and Janata Dal party. Ambareesh had served as Member of Parliament and was Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. However, he resigned from the Lok Sabha membership, expressing dissatisfaction with the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal award.

The actor was also Minister of Housing in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, but he later resigned.

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. Ambareesh. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/avwM2rwqiv — Congress (@INCIndia) November 24, 2018

Ambareesh was last seen in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which was the remake of Tamil film Pa.Pandi. Kannada star Sudeep had produced and played a cameo in the film which released earlier this year.

The actor had also played the role of Bheeshma in the upcoming mythological drama Kurukshetra, which is yet to release.

Advertising

Ambareesh is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abishek.