Alia Bhatt is ready to ‘rise and shine’ for RRR in Hyderabad, shares photos

Actor Alia Bhatt took time off from her Darlings schedule and flew to Hyderabad to work on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Recently, the makers announced that they are almost done with shooting, with the exception of two songs.

Alia, who plays Sita in the film, shared an Instagram boomerang from her car. She captioned her post, “Finally, Team RRR here I come.” She also posted a photo from her dressing room, with the caption, “Rise and Shine.” The film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

On her birthday, Alia revealed the name of her character in the film, sharing the poster with the hashtag #RRR. Director SS Rajamouli had shared the look with the caption, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :).”

RRR is a multilingual film that will hit the screens on October 13, this year. The film is set in the 1920s, and is “fictitious story based on legendary two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.” RRR, which is Rajamouli’s first film after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release globally in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam simultaneously.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt. RRR also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The film was initially meant to release on July 30, 2020, however due to the pandemic, it had to be delayed. Apart from this, Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.