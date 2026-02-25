‘Who will marry me?’: Akshara Singh calls out hypocrisy over Pawan Singh fallout, says he ‘roams with 10 girls and no one questions him’

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who was previously in a turbulent relationship with superstar Pawan Singh, has often opened up about the impact that phase had on her life and career. She has also accused him of issuing threats during their fallout. Now, in a recent conversation, Akshara made it clear that she wants to move forward and no longer be linked to his name.

On Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Akshara spoke about the continued scrutiny she faces because of her former relationship. “It’s been a long time. I also want to move forward in life. He is roaming around with ten different girls and no one questions him, but everyone questions me. If my name keeps getting linked with him and I keep being asked about him, and if my clips speaking about him keep circulating on social media, who will marry me? Everyone knows what his character is like, yet nobody questions him.”

When asked whether she still holds a soft corner for him, she brushed off the question, saying, “Who is he?”

On Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav incident

She also reacted to a viral video that showed Pawan Singh touching actor Anjali Raghav’s waist on stage. Akshara said, “It is the girl’s fault. If I were in her place, I would have pushed him away within a second. Here, it’s not his mistake — it’s the girl’s mistake. If someone touches you, you should react immediately.”

When Pawan Singh’s estranged wife Jyoti Singh called Akshara

Speaking about a time when Pawan Singh’s estranged wife, Jyoti, reached out to her, Akshara revealed, “The day Pawan Singh got married, I moved on. But I was still dragged into things. When his wife called me saying she wasn’t happy with him, I tried to counsel her because by then I already understood his nature.”

Recently, Akshara publicly supported Jyoti Singh’s demand for alimony, stating that financial security for divorced women is both a right and a responsibility. “Whenever a girl gets married and goes with someone, it becomes his responsibility. At the same time, it is her right to take her alimony, and she should receive it fully,” she told IANS.

Akshara’s allegations against Pawan Singh

Akshara’s past with Pawan Singh has long been a subject of public conversation. She has previously accused him of physical abuse and controlling behaviour during their relationship.

In Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, she said, “This has happened many times and once I even narrowly escaped death. I was beaten in a closed room.” Akshara admitted that she was deeply in love at the time and had envisioned a future with him. She believed she would marry him and went to great lengths to maintain the relationship. She further alleged that he demanded that she touch his feet with both hands whenever she stepped on stage. Any perceived lapse, she said, would be met with remarks that left her feeling mentally crushed.

Akshara also claimed that their relationship was not a conventional one. She described it as a “contractual relationship,” alleging that Pawan Singh had made her sign an agreement. She added that he struggled to stay committed to one relationship for long.

In 2019, Akshara filed an FIR against Pawan Singh, accusing him of issuing threats and sharing vulgar, defamatory content about her on social media.

Pawan Singh’s personal life

Pawan Singh’s personal life has often remained in the spotlight. His first wife died by suicide months after their marriage, and he has since been linked to several actresses, including Akshara before his second marriage to Jyoti Singh. The couple is currently undergoing divorce.