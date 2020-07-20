Kannada actor Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Aishwarya Arjun is quarantined at home. Aishwarya Arjun is quarantined at home.

Actor Aishwarya Arjun on Monday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She posted the news on her Instagram story while asking those who were in contact with her recently to get tested as well.

“I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care,” read Aishwarya’s Instagram story.

Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of popular south Indian actor Arjun Sarja. Following in the footsteps of her family members, she also made her acting debut with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai in 2013. She also has a Kannada film Prema Baraha (2018) to her credit.

It is worth noting that Aishwarya’s cousin Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja were tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana Shankar test positive for coronavirus

The couple showed mild symptoms but were advised hospitalisation.

Also, Aishwarya Arjun and her family are recovering from the untimely death of her cousin Chiranjeevi Sarja (39), who died following a cardiac arrest on July 7 in Bengaluru.

Recently Mandya MP and popular south Indian actor Sumalatha Ambareesh too tested positive for COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd