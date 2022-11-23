scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Aindrila Sharma’s sister pens emotional note after actor’s demise: ‘Without you, I am broken’

Aindrila Sharma's elder sister Aishwarya Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her 'bonu'. She shared how she feels incomplete and broken without her.

aindrila sharma,Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram)

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma’s untimely demise left everyone around her in deep shock. Still overcoming her loss, the Jhumur actor’s sister Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. She mentioned feeling broken after her younger sister’s death and asked her to come back.

Sharing a beautiful photo with her, Aishwarya Sharma remembered Aindrila and mentioned her many qualities. She wrote in Bengali about how she will be incomplete without her. “Who will love me unconditionally? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me? I don’t have any best friends except you. You were my life force,” she wrote.

The elder sister added that she did not learn to do anything on her own after Aindrila’s arrival. She added that while the actor is quite selfish, she needs her ‘bonu’, and is waiting for her to come back.

Also Read |Aindrila Sharma’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury kisses her feet at funeral, deletes social media accounts

 

“It’s been a long time, now come soon sister. Without you, I am broken. Guess who will dress me up? Who will take my picture? Who will understand my unspoken words? Who will fulfill all my heart’s desires like Aladdin’s magical lamp? Who will I hang out with? Who to party with? Who will I stay up all night watching movies and chatting with? Who will give me the right advice? Can you tell me how many plans we still have? Who will love me unconditionally? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me? I don’t have any best friends except you. You were my life force. In these 24 years, I have not learned to do anything on my own, sister. I know you are selfish but your elder sister is very helpless without you. Come to me soon sister. I am waiting,” her Bengali note roughly reads.

In Photos |Life and times of Aindrila Sharma

Fans were left emotional about the post and dropped heartfelt comments on it. As many posted heart and crying emojis, a few wrote messages like “Stay strong”, “this is so painful”, “your sister was a fighter” and “we are with you didi”. Many fans also asked how Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury was doing. The actor deleted all his social media accounts post his partner’s death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Aindrila Sharma died at the age of 24 on Sunday, after suffering multiple heart attacks on Saturday evening. She had beaten cancer twice, but succumbed after suffering a brain stroke some weeks ago.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 01:34:56 pm
Next Story

Karnataka court stays distribution, sale of book on Tipu Sultan

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X