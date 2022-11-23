Aindrila Sharma’s sister pens emotional note after actor’s demise: ‘Without you, I am broken’

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma’s untimely demise left everyone around her in deep shock. Still overcoming her loss, the Jhumur actor’s sister Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. She mentioned feeling broken after her younger sister’s death and asked her to come back.

Sharing a beautiful photo with her, Aishwarya Sharma remembered Aindrila and mentioned her many qualities. She wrote in Bengali about how she will be incomplete without her. “Who will love me unconditionally? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me? I don’t have any best friends except you. You were my life force,” she wrote.

The elder sister added that she did not learn to do anything on her own after Aindrila’s arrival. She added that while the actor is quite selfish, she needs her ‘bonu’, and is waiting for her to come back.

“It’s been a long time, now come soon sister. Without you, I am broken. Guess who will dress me up? Who will take my picture? Who will understand my unspoken words? Who will fulfill all my heart’s desires like Aladdin’s magical lamp? Who will I hang out with? Who to party with? Who will I stay up all night watching movies and chatting with? Who will give me the right advice? Can you tell me how many plans we still have? Who will love me unconditionally? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me? I don’t have any best friends except you. You were my life force. In these 24 years, I have not learned to do anything on my own, sister. I know you are selfish but your elder sister is very helpless without you. Come to me soon sister. I am waiting,” her Bengali note roughly reads.

Fans were left emotional about the post and dropped heartfelt comments on it. As many posted heart and crying emojis, a few wrote messages like “Stay strong”, “this is so painful”, “your sister was a fighter” and “we are with you didi”. Many fans also asked how Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury was doing. The actor deleted all his social media accounts post his partner’s death.

Aindrila Sharma died at the age of 24 on Sunday, after suffering multiple heart attacks on Saturday evening. She had beaten cancer twice, but succumbed after suffering a brain stroke some weeks ago.