Aindrila Sharma’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury kisses her feet at funeral, deletes social media accounts

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma died at the age of 24 on Sunday, after suffering multiple heart attacks on Saturday evening. She had beaten cancer twice, but succumbed after suffering a brain stroke some weeks ago. Her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury stood by her through it all.

She was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata earlier this month. As her health deteriorated, Sabyasachi wrote in a social media post, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.” Sabyasachi appears to have deleted his social media accounts following Aindrila’s death on Sunday.

He was distraught during her funeral, and videos showed him kneeling before her body, kissing her feet. Other clips showed him performing the last rites with Aindrila’s father.

The hospital in statement said, “She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team comprising a neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist.”

Aindrila’s death was condoled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said in a statement, “I deeply condole the untimely demise of the young actress Andrila Sharma. She had lots of promises. Her indomitable spirit to wage battle against the dreaded disease will forever set an example. Her tragic death is a big loss to the industry.” Aindrila was best known for Bengali television shows such as Jiyon Kathi, Jiban Jyoti, and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth.