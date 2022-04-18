After the massive success of KGF 2, Yash spends quality time with family. See photo

Actor Yash, who is basking in the success of his latest release KGF Chapter 2, was seen spending time with his family members. On Monday, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shared a sneak-peek into how the KGF actor spent his Sunday. The picture showed Yash and Radhika out on a picnic with their kids. While Yash was seen helping his son dig a hole, Radhika was seen helping their daughter make a castle. The four were seen on a beach.

The post received overwhelming response from fans, who have been loving Yash as Rocky in the Prasanth Neel directorial.

ALSO READ | Prashanth Neel is Zack Snyder on steroids and KGF Chapter 2 is his amusement park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Recently, Kangana Ranaut hailed Yash, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and NTR Jr. Sharing their photos, she wrote, “South super stars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture. Apart from their talent and hard work, their authenticity is what strikes a chord with the audience.”

Talking about Yash, Kangana said he is “the angry young man” that India has been missing for many decades. “He fills that void that Amitabh Bachchan has left since the 70s. Wonderful,” she wrote.

At the box office, the film is minting big bucks. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie one and a half star in her review. “The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’,” a part of her review read.