KGF 2 star Yash, son of a bus driver who made it without a godfather, on his journey: ‘It was faith’

As KGF: Chapter 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office globally, Yash has released a video message expressing his gratitude for the historic success. In the video, he told the story of a boy who always carried an umbrella with him in a drought-hit village.

“People called it foolishness and some even called it overconfidence. It was faith. I am like that little boy who had faith in witnessing this day. I am in a situation in which thank you isn’t big enough. But, still, I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience I hope you’re enjoying and continue to enjoy it. Your heart is my den,” he said.

Yash hails from a very humble background. He revealed that he grew up in a lower middle-class family in his interviews. His father was a bus driver in Karnataka and he had no godfather in the film industry. After completing his II PUC, Yash quit his studies to pursue acting against the advice of his parents, who wanted him to have a degree.

“Yes, I have gone through a lot of struggles in life. It doesn’t feel like a struggle if we look at it now. It was a journey. When you understand that this is how much my parents can afford, then how can it become a struggle? Only when you have the desire, then the struggle begins. My only desire was is to become an actor, so I did theatre, TV serials, movies and life went on. Now I can talk about all the efforts that we put into the KGF 2, but then it was a journey. We all enjoyed it. So life is like that,” Yash told earlier in an interview.

KGF 2 has said to have crossed Rs 700 crore mark from its worldwide theatrical collection. It has already become one of the highest-grossing Indian films globally.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF franchise is a period drama set in the 80s. It tells the myth of a gangster, who takes over the gold mafia in India and becomes a nightmare for the government.