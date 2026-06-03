After 3-month wait, The Voice of Hind Rajab to release on June 19

Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania's Oscar-nominated docu-drama gets 'A' certificate

Written by: Alaka Sahani
2 min readMumbaiJun 3, 2026 04:42 AM IST
After 3-month wait, Voice of Hind Rajab to release on June 19A still from docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab. (Photo: IMDb)
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AFTER awaiting approval of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for several months, Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania’s film The Voice of Hind Rajab is all set to release in Indian theatres on June 19 after being given an ‘A’ certificate.

Commenting on the film’s India release, Ben Hania wrote on social media: “Hind was a little girl whose voice should never have been silenced. Today, that voice will travel across South Asia and be heard by millions of people.” The film will also release in Sri Lanka on June 19 and in July it is expected to have a theatrical run in Pakistan, Nepal and Maldives.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards as a Tunisian entry, is about a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces in 2024 during the Gaza war. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in India on March 6.

Its release was delayed after the film was denied certification by CBFC on concerns that it would impact “India’s relations with Israel”. The film was later submitted to CBFC’s revising committee.

Sharing details of the film’s release, its distributor Manoj Nandwana, chairman of Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, thanked CBFC “for granting certification without any cut to The Voice of Hind Rajab and enabling Indian audiences to engage with this important cinematic work” .

Calling the much-acclaimed docudrama a “deeply moving story that reflects the human cost of conflict and the resilience of the human spirit”, Nandwana said: “We hope the film fosters empathy, understanding and constructive conversations among viewers.”

During the period the film was awaiting CBFC’s nod, Ben Hania had received a lot of support from Indian filmmakers and activists. This, she said, reminded her that “cinema can still cross borders, resist silence and connect human beings”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

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