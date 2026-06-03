After 3-month wait, The Voice of Hind Rajab to release on June 19

AFTER awaiting approval of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for several months, Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania’s film The Voice of Hind Rajab is all set to release in Indian theatres on June 19 after being given an ‘A’ certificate.

Commenting on the film’s India release, Ben Hania wrote on social media: “Hind was a little girl whose voice should never have been silenced. Today, that voice will travel across South Asia and be heard by millions of people.” The film will also release in Sri Lanka on June 19 and in July it is expected to have a theatrical run in Pakistan, Nepal and Maldives.