After 16 years, Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna to fight it out at the box office

After Mollywood, Tollywood is bracing up to witness its own clash of the titans at the box office during Sanakrati. Fans of Malayalam film, were in for a treat as Monahlal’s Pulimurugan and Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan released on the same day on Friday after a long time.

The speculations were rife that the milestone films in the career of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna were getting ready to fight it out at the box office. However, now it is almost certain that this much-anticipated clash of the titans is very likely to take place.

Chiranjeevi’s 150th film, Khaidi No 150 and Balayya’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarani have been slated as Sankranti release. While Balayya’s movie will open in theatres on January 12, the makers are yet to announce the release date for Khaidi No 150. However, they have confirmed that the Chiranjeevi-starrer is getting ready for a January release too.

Sankranti is too big a festival to ignore for the filmmakers down south. And Chiranjeevi and Balayya’s, the stalwarts of Telugu industries, may have avoided such a situation for years, but a box office face off between them now seems inevitable.

During 2001 Sankranti , Balayya’s Narasimha Naidu and Chiranjeevi’s Mrugaraju were released on the same day. And Narasimha Naidu emerged as the clear winner at the box office. After 16 years, the stars seem to be ready to put their stardom to the test, again.

Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by A R Murugadoss and had Vijay in the lead role. The success of the film is important for the Tollywood megastar, Chiranjeevi, given that it marks his comeback in Telugu films after a gap of 10 years. The action entertainer, meanwhile, also marks the debut of his star son Ram Charan Teja as a film producer. The film is directed by VV Vinayak.

While Balayya’s film is based on the life of a warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film is directed by Krish.

The makers of the period drama on Saturday released a new poster featuring Balayya to announce that the first teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday.

