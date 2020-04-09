Actors to shoot in homes for Bengali short film on COVID-19

Prosenjit Chatterjee is part of the cast of Arindam Sil’s short film Jhor themey jabey ek din. (Photo: Prosenjit Chatterjee/Facebook) Prosenjit Chatterjee is part of the cast of Arindam Sil’s short film Jhor themey jabey ek din. (Photo: Prosenjit Chatterjee/Facebook)

Noted Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil is directing a short film on the fight against novel coronavirus in West Bengal, for which actors will individually shoot in their homes.

The short film Jhor themey jabey ek din (Storm will end one day) is based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s concept of “how humans stand beside each other during a crisis and win the battle”, Sil said on Wednesday.

Noted actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Subhasree Ganguly and Paran Bandyopadhyay will feature in the short film.

Actors will individually shoot in their homes and the shots will later be synchronised during editing.

“We aim to stream the short film by next week,” he said.

Sil said the amount raised from the film will be used to provide relief to technicians of the Bengali film industry, who are facing hardship due to the suspension of shooting following the coronavirus outbreak.

Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas said they are supporting the initiative.

