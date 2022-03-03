Actor Yash on becoming a national hero after KGF: ‘It’s not about the language anymore’

Actor Yash, who has mostly starred in Kannada movies, gained prominence all over the country after the success of his 2018 film KGF. His fans, across the country, are eagerly waiting for him to return as Rocky in the sequel of the film, KGF 2 which hits the theaters on April 14.

The actor understands how people’s expectations might rise with him after KGF 2 hence he wants to do films that cater to every age group. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “It’s not about the language or market anymore, it’s about the number of people we are catering to. I want to do stories that every age group can comfortably watch.”

The actor also knows that after becoming a national star, he has to keep in mind that “stories have to be universal, as we got to present them to the global audience.” Yash also feels that every member of the audience is important to him.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. It follows the story of Rocky (Yash) as he rises from poverty to become a don who rules over a gold mine.

The film will release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.