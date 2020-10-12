Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in ‘high risk zone’, say doctors

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on October 6, after he tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archive)

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a “high risk zone” though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a “drowsy, confusional state”, which is a matter of concern, they said.

Soumitra Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI on Monday evening, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.

“He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan.

Soumitra was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

