Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in ‘high risk zone’, say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a “high risk zone” though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.
The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a “drowsy, confusional state”, which is a matter of concern, they said.
Soumitra Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI on Monday evening, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.
“He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said.
Soumitra Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan.
Soumitra was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
