Actor Sharmiela Mandre injured in a car crash, Bengaluru cops book case

Actor Sharmiela Mandre has suffered injuries after the car that she was travelling crashed against a pillar in Bengaluru. The accident reportedly took place during the early hours of Saturday.

Sharmiela was accompanied by her friend, one L Lokesh Vasanth in the high-end sedan. Both the occupants of the jaguar car suffered injuries and sought medical attention at a nearby private hospital.

It is said that Sharmiela and Lokesh left the hospital after receiving the first aid insisting that they will take further treatment from their family doctor. The actor has reportedly suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at Hosmat hospital.

According to TV 9 report, Sharmiela lied about the location of the accident. While the speeding car lost control and rammed into a pillar of the railway underbridge in Vasanthnagar, she said the accident occurred in Jayanagar.

The cops are investigating the motive behind her claims and trying to ascertain whether she was trying to mislead the authorities.

It has also come to light that the car had obtained the KSP CLEAR Pass (Karnataka State Police COVID19 Law Enforcement Assistance to Residents Pass), which is the permission to commute given to the providers of the essential services during the lockdown.

The officials of the High Ground police station have filed a case against the relevant sections and are also probing whether the passengers of the car misused the pass to take the car out for a jolly ride. The authorities have already seized the car, whose front portion was completely pushed in due to the impact of the crash.

“We are investigating the incidents on several grounds including providing misleading information and violating NDMA restrictions,” B R Ravikanthe Gowda, the Joint Commissioner of Police for traffic told the media.

“Even as we have not received any formal complaint, we have taken the suo moto of the accident and filed a case. That shows how seriously we take cases that violate the lockdown,” he added.

