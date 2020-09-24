Actor Rockline Sudhakar passes away

Actor Rockline Sudhakar passed away at 65 (Photo: Twitter/Pushkara_M)

Popular Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. The 65-year-old actor was shooting for the upcoming movie Sugarless when he collapsed on the set.

“Rockline Sudhakar, who impressed us with his unique voice and performance, has departed. He shined on the silver screen and died while he was still in make-up. Deep condolences,” tweeted Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, who is bankrolling Sugarless, which is helmed by debutant KM Shashidha.

It is said that Sudhakar resumed shooting after recently recovering from COVID-19.

According to reports, Sudhakar was getting the make-up done when he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The members of the Kannada film fraternity have expressed their condolences on social media.

May your soul rest in peace, Om Shanti🙏🏻 #Rocklinesudhakar avare, our condolences to family and loved ones🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ejezRUFine — Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) September 24, 2020

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಾವಂತ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರಲ್ಲೊಬರಾದ ರಾಕ್ ಲೈನ್ ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ರವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ದುಃಖಕರ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಈ ನಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/it4K4AJkCy — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) September 24, 2020

Sudhakar has been in the industry since the 1990s. He was a close associate of film producer Rockline Venkatesh. He worked as a production controller in many films produced by Rockline Entertainments. And that was the reason why he earned the moniker Rockline Sudhakar.

Rockline Sudhakar made his acting debut in a minor role in the film Belli Modagalu in 1992. He wen on to act in over 200 movies in Kannada including Pancharangi, Paramathma, Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Love In Mandya and Vaastu Prakara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd