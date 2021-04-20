Actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to Covid-19 complications

Kishore Nandlaskar in a still from Bhole Dambis. (Express archive photo)

Actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who has starred in several Marathi and Hindi films, passed away Tuesday afternoon after a week-long fight with Covid-19. The actor’s grandson Anish Nandlaskar confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

He said, “He was admitted to a Covid care centre in Thane last Wednesday. He passed away today around 12.30 pm. Funeral will be held today evening.”

Kishore Nandlaskar was a noted Marathi actor who delivered memorable performance in films like Ina Mina Dika in (1989), Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi (1990), Karamati Coat (1993), Purna Satya (1997), Ishhya (2006), Yedyanchi Jatra (2012) and Huntash (2017). He was last seen in Marathi film Miss U Miss (2020).

His Hindi filmography includes films like Govinda’s Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Vaastav (1999), Singham (2010) and Simmba (2018).