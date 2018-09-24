Actor Duniya Vijay arrested for abducting and assaulting gym trainer

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay and three associates were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a city magistrate on Sunday. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay and three associates were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a city magistrate on Sunday.

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay and three associates were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a city magistrate on Sunday in connection with abduction and assault of a gym trainer in Bengaluru. The two other suspects in the case are Vijay’s car diver and his personal gym trainer – both of who go by the name Prasad, and the third accused has been identified as Mani.

Vijay was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting Maruthi Gowda on Saturday night. Vijay met the victim at a bodybuilding competition at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru, and got into a heated argument which led to fisticuffs. Vijay and his friends later allegedly abducted Maruthi in the actor’s SUV and continued to assault him in the moving vehicle.

After learning about the incident, Maruthi’s uncle Krishnamurthy alias Panipuri Kitty filed a complaint with the High Grounds police station. Assistant commissioner of police Ravishankar immediately phoned Vijay but the actor did not respond to the calls. The official later called Gowda’s phone, which was answered by Vijay and the actor was asked to report to the station at once.

Vijay was arrested when he reached the station with Maruthi. The actor has been charged on the counts of assault, kidnap, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement.

The TV visuals showed Maruthi’s face was bloodied and battered and he was visibly shaking while speaking to his uncle Krishnamurthy at the station. Talking to the media, Krishnamurthy claimed that his nephew, the 26-year-old fitness trainer, was terrified by the whole incident. “Vijay has threatened Maruthi with dire consequences and he was afraid to speak to cops fearing my safety,” said Krishnamurthy.

The main source for the incident is said to be Vijay’s differences with Krishnamurthy, who was the actor’s close friend not that long ago. The tension was running high after a huge crowd, made up of supporters of Vijay and Krishnamurthy, had gathered outside the High Grounds police station on Saturday night.

TV visuals showed Vijay and Krishnamurthy coming face to face while making threats to each other. Krishnamurthy could also be seen headbutting Vijay in presence of the police officers. Vijay was later moved to Vyalikaval police station, where he was questioned by CCB officers of Organised Crime Wing squad.

According to reports, the officials suspect that Vijay may have been under the influence of some drug at the time of the incident. His samples have been sent to the hospital for confirmation.

