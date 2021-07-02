scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
Actor Arvind Rathod dies in Ahmedabad at 83

Known for his work in Gujarati and Hindi cinema, actor Arvind Rathod died in Ahmedabad at 83 of age-related illnesses.

By: Express News Service |
July 2, 2021 8:54:42 am
Arvind Rathod dead copyArvind Rathod was 83. (Photo: Express Archive)

Noted Gujarati film and theater actor Arvind Rathod died at his residence in Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday of age-related complications.

A native of Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, Rathod was 83 and is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Jagruti said, “Uncle was bed-ridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few months ago, but had recovered.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Arvind Rathod Arvind Rathod with actor Padmarani. (Photo: Express Archive)

However, due to age-related issues, he was bed-ridden after that.”

Rathod was unmarried and after leaving acting in Mumbai, he had shifted to Ahmedabad with his nephew.

Known for his roles as a villain in Gujarati films, Rathod was also popular in Gujarati theater. He had acted in Hindi films as well. Before starting his career as an actor, Rathod worked as a photo journalist.

