Actor Arvind Rathod dies in Ahmedabad at 83

July 2, 2021 8:54:42 am
Noted Gujarati film and theater actor Arvind Rathod died at his residence in Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday of age-related complications.
A native of Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, Rathod was 83 and is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Jagruti said, “Uncle was bed-ridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few months ago, but had recovered.
However, due to age-related issues, he was bed-ridden after that.”
Rathod was unmarried and after leaving acting in Mumbai, he had shifted to Ahmedabad with his nephew.
Known for his roles as a villain in Gujarati films, Rathod was also popular in Gujarati theater. He had acted in Hindi films as well. Before starting his career as an actor, Rathod worked as a photo journalist.
