Friday, January 29, 2021
Actor Arvind Joshi passes away

Arvind Joshi, a known face in the Gujarati theatre and film circuit, also starred in Hindi movies like Apmaan Ki Aag, Sholay and Ittefaq.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | January 29, 2021 11:42:45 am
Arvind JoshiArvind Joshi was 84. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Arvind Joshi passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning. He was 84.

His sister-in-law, actor Sarita Joshi told indianexpress.com, “Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Arvind Joshi, a known face in the Gujarati theatre and film circuit, also starred in Hindi movies like Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), Sholay (1975) and Ittefaq (1969).

Joshi’s cremation will be held today afternoon at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife and two children – actors Sharman Joshi and Manasi Joshi Roy.

