Actor Abhilasha Patil dies due to Covid-19 complications

Actor Abhilasha Patil passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19 complications. Abhilasha was in her early 40s.

Sanjay Kulkarni, who shared screen space with Abhilasha Patil in Zee Yuva daily soap BaapManus, confirmed news of the actor’s demise to indianexpress.com. He said, “Last evening around six, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in BaapManus, about Abhilasha’s poor health. I learnt she had gone to Benaras where she got fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for coronavirus. I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8.30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It’s a huge loss to the industry.”

Abhilasha is survived by her husband and son.

Abhilasha Patil appeared in various Marathi and Hindi projects over the years, including the Bollywood movie Chhichhore, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Apart from Hindi films Chhichhore, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz and Malaal, Abhilasha was also known for her work in Marathi movies like Te Aath Diwas, Pipsi, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas and Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage.

Several Marathi actors mourned the demise of Abhilasha Patil. Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar, who had collaborated with Abhilasha on Prawaas, shared a post on Facebook which read, “Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co artist.. We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don’t have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji (sic).”

Actor Pallavi Ajay also paid tribute to Abhilasha via social media.