AB Aani CD producer Akshay Bardapurkar: To recreate the film’s momentum is going to be a difficult task

Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale starrer AB Aani CD, directed by Milind Lele, hit theaters on March 13. After running two shows on Friday, the filmmakers had to pull out their film from cinemas because the Maharashtra government announced a total shutdown of cinema halls, malls and gyms among more to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The film’s producer Akshay Bardapurkar tells us the government’s directive won’t affect AB Aani CD as such, but it will be difficult for them to recreate the momentum and promote the film again.

Bardapurkar said, “The tension of not getting and spreading coronavirus is more serious. Our movie can be on hold for a while. We are not really worried about the film because the teaser and trailer of the film was really appreciated by the audience. What has happened is that we lost the whole momentum. To recreate that momentum is going to be a difficult task because we don’t have people coming into work. Theaters are shut down. We will also have to spend more on publicity and advertising of the film again. Once the coronavirus scare is gone, this is the stress that I feel will be huge for a lot of film producers.”

When we asked him about the film’s box office collection, Akshay Bardapurkar said, “When it comes to the box office numbers, I think it will only get better because people would want to get out for some entertainment. So, theatres will be flooded. However, I am a bit wary about the fact that there will be multiple films coming at the same time, and the audience might get distributed. However, since our content is good and we have Vikram Gokhale and superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the film, I am hoping that the Marathi audience will head to theaters.”

