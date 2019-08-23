Aai Shapat director Gautam Vaze: Big thing to get a National Film Award

At the 66th National Film Awards, director Gautam Vaze received the Best Director award in the non-feature film category for his short film Aai Shapat. The film serves the viewer a slice of childhood that is full of innocence, in a total of fifteen minutes.
In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vaze talks about the “unbelievable” National Award win and why he chose to make a film featuring a child’s story.
When did you shoot Aai Shapat and what was the reason behind making it?
Aai Shapat was filmed and shot in 2017, I had written a few ideas and taken a break from my producing work for a few months. That is when I decided to make this short film and direct it myself.
Tell us about the National Award win.
Honestly, the National Award was unbelievable. In 2017 the film was out but I missed the censor certificate deadline and was cursing my self for it, but in 2018 I got the censor certificate and finally applied for the National Awards. It is a big thing for anyone in India to get an award from the government, that too from the President of India.
Why did you decide to make this short featuring a child’s story?
A child’s mind always fascinates me. I am always curious about how children think and process their thoughts and beliefs. I have always wondered what really goes on in a child’s mind, how and why is their perspective on things so unique. This is the story of a small boy and how he is brought up in a god-fearing community. I believe a child’s mind is perfect as is because there is nothing right or wrong for them, unless some elderly person shapes it in a certain way. Aai Shapat, in a way, is about that.
What projects are you working on now?
Well, I have been working in this industry for the past twelve years. For many years I had a great career as a line producer on feature films (Gori Tere Pyar Mein, Hasee Toh Phasee), ad films and foreign productions. My company still provides production service for international producers. I have also been producing lots of TVCs under my banner Full Circle Communications. And now, I have started directing too. Aai Shapat was my first directorial venture. My second short film recently got jury mention award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.