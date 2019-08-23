Aai Shapat director Gautam Vaze: Big thing to get a National Film Award

At the 66th National Film Awards, director Gautam Vaze received the Best Director award in the non-feature film category for his short film Aai Shapat. The film serves the viewer a slice of childhood that is full of innocence, in a total of fifteen minutes.

Advertising

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vaze talks about the “unbelievable” National Award win and why he chose to make a film featuring a child’s story.

When did you shoot Aai Shapat and what was the reason behind making it?

Aai Shapat was filmed and shot in 2017, I had written a few ideas and taken a break from my producing work for a few months. That is when I decided to make this short film and direct it myself.

Tell us about the National Award win.

Advertising

Honestly, the National Award was unbelievable. In 2017 the film was out but I missed the censor certificate deadline and was cursing my self for it, but in 2018 I got the censor certificate and finally applied for the National Awards. It is a big thing for anyone in India to get an award from the government, that too from the President of India.

Why did you decide to make this short featuring a child’s story?

A child’s mind always fascinates me. I am always curious about how children think and process their thoughts and beliefs. I have always wondered what really goes on in a child’s mind, how and why is their perspective on things so unique. This is the story of a small boy and how he is brought up in a god-fearing community. I believe a child’s mind is perfect as is because there is nothing right or wrong for them, unless some elderly person shapes it in a certain way. Aai Shapat, in a way, is about that.

What projects are you working on now?

Well, I have been working in this industry for the past twelve years. For many years I had a great career as a line producer on feature films (Gori Tere Pyar Mein, Hasee Toh Phasee), ad films and foreign productions. My company still provides production service for international producers. I have also been producing lots of TVCs under my banner Full Circle Communications. And now, I have started directing too. Aai Shapat was my first directorial venture. My second short film recently got jury mention award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.