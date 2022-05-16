777 Charlie trailer: Rakshit Shetty promises a memorable feel-good movie

Actor Dhanush on Monday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Kannada movie 777 Charlie. “Happy to release the trailer of #777Charlie. All the very best to @rakshitshetty, @Kiranraj61, @karthiksubbaraj and the entire team. God bless (sic),” he tweeted, while sharing the trailer.

777 Charlie stars Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. The film revolves around the relationship between a man and his pet dog. “Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love,” Rakshit tweeted during the trailer release.

The trailer introduces Rakshit’s character Dharma. Judging by the trailer, it seems Dharma has lost interest in his life. His life is trapped in a toxic pattern of loneliness and boredom. He is misunderstood by everyone around him. Some call him “Hitler” and others call him a “big sinner”. But, Dharma seems to hate his life so much that these things have little to no effect on his life. “I think I am living my life right. But, the way people look at my life is wrong. Home, factory, fights, idli, cigarette, beer – this is my life. Nothing interesting,” Dharma tells with the spirit of a stoic.

Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love ❤️#777CharlieTrailer Kannada – https://t.co/eCuCdkkeOw pic.twitter.com/VXlMsttTFn — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) May 16, 2022

And his world changes when a runaway dog leaps into his life. He steps outside his comfort zone. The dog, Charlie, challenges him in every way, reshaping his whole life. And the duo seems to go on an intimate road journey that is likely to make Dharma realise that he’s not as shallow as he thought he was.

Written and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. The film will release in multiple languages on June 10