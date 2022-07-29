777 Charlie starts streaming on Voot Select, Rakshit Shetty is ‘excited to bring it to a larger audience’

July 29, 2022 6:17:32 pm
777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, is now streaming on Voot Select. The film is written and helmed by debutant director Kiranraj K. It revolves around the relationship between a man and his pet dog. Upon its release in theatres, 777 Charlie received mostly positive reviews.
Talking about the film’s digital release on Voot Select, Shetty said in a statement, “As a team, we are extremely excited to bring this one-of-a-kind movie about the love between a man and his dog, to a larger audience as it now debuts on the OTT platform.”
Rakshit Shetty further reflected on his character Dharma as he said, “Playing a character like Dharma was the kind of challenge that every actor thrives on. Uncovering those many layers of emotions and working in tandem with our Charlie has been one of the best experiences so far. Matching Charlie’s timings and adjusting to his training cues was tough but equally rewarding, as is evident from the audience’s reactions across the board.”
777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. The film released in theatres in multiple languages.
For director Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie isn’t just a movie but “an emotion that resonates with each one of us who has at some point felt the weight of life being lifted away by the strong arms of unconditional love and warmth of a loved one –who needn’t be restricted to the two-legged variety.”
Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film a three-star rating and wrote in his review, “Charlie is the heart and soul of the film. And this canine actor has delivered some of the most adorable and feel-good moments that we have seen in a long time. Every wide-eyed gaze, every hug and every other funny reaction are so full of charms. Rakshit Shetty plays a supporting role to Charlie; he, as a fellow actor, understands and respects the fact that this film belongs to the canine star.”
