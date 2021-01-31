25 years of Sudeep: Upendra, Ganesh and others congratulate Vikrant Rona actor

Kichcha Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona. (Photo: Kichcha Sudeep/Instagram)

Actor Sudeep has completed 25 years in the film industry today. Many actors and directors took to social media to congratulate the actor on the milestone.

Actor Upendra shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in the film industry. Best wishes.”

Actor Ganesh congratulated Sudeep for “completing 25 glorious years”. He shared via Twitter, “Keep entertaining…lots of love. All the best to your future projects.”

“Congratulations on completing 25 years @KicchaSudeep sir! A journey this inspiring deserves a celebration that the world will stand witness to!! #25yearsofSudeepism,” tweeted actor Nirup Bhandari.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a collage featuring stills from Sudeep’s films. He captioned the collage, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep sir on the completion of 25 Glorious years in our Film World… All the best for the coming years. Wishing you get loads of success.”

Director R Chandru posted on Twitter, “Happily congratulating @KicchaSudeep sir for you’re #25 golden years of well-deserved success in cinemas.. keep inspiring millions.”

Actor-director Ramesh Aravind tweeted, “Wishing brighter&brighter stardom with every passing year.”

Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari wrote on Twitter, “25 yrs ago I saw your 6X4 pic in my dad’s drawer & tomorrow we’ll witness your 2000ft cut out on BurjKhaifa! What an iconic journey @KicchaSudeep sir! Apart from #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa, we have a big surprise for you on BurjKhalifa.”

Later today, Sudeep will be launching the title logo and teaser of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona in Dubai. The teaser will premiere on Burj Khalifa.

Apart from Vikrant Rona, Sudeep returns to television as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The actor recently announced the news on his Twitter handle with a teaser of the show.