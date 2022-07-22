100 days of KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel thanks fans for massive success

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which was released in theatres on April 14 this year, has completed 100 days at the box office. The sequel has surpassed all expectations that the first part, KGF Chapter 1 (2018), had set. The Yash-starrer, with earnings of over Rs 1000 crore, is among the top Indian blockbusters of all time.

On the occasion of the new milestone, the director of the duology, Prashanth Neel thanked fans in a tweet. He wrote, “Thank u to each and everyone for making this happen (sic)”

Fans of the Kannada film are also celebrating the win on Twitter with the hashtag #100MonsterDaysOfKGF2. Hombale Films, which bankrolled the movie, took to Twitter to thank fans. A tweet on the production house’s handle read, “Thank You for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation & reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next #Monster hit and of our home run!”

Set in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Mines, KGF 2 is about an ambitious young man named Rocky (played by Yash), who fights to fulfill his promise to his mother by amassing power and wealth. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.