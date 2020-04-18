10 evergreen Marathi comedy films you can watch online

From Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi to Navri Mile Navryala, here are comedy Marathi films to watch. From Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi to Navri Mile Navryala, here are comedy Marathi films to watch.

We have already suggested you a few Marathi Films, web shows and short films that you can watching during this extended lockdown period.Now, we recommend you some evergreen Marathi films that will certainly appeal to you.

Here’s a list of 10 evergreen Marathi comedy films you can stream online:

1. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (Amazon Prime Video)

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi can never be too old to be watched and rewatched. This Ashok Saraf, Lakshmikant Berde and Sachin Pilgaonkar (Sachin also directed the film) starrer is seen on TV quite frequently, but if you have missed watching it, please do it now. The comic timing, the dialogues and the performance, it will all keep you hooked.

2. Saglikade Bombabomb (ZEE5)

Saglikade Bombabomb stars Ashok Saraf, Varsha Usgaonkar, Prashant Damle and Nilu Phule. The film is about how Varsha, an affluent actor falls in love with Saraf, an assuming journalist, and how their story takes a comic turn.

3. Gammat Jammat (Eros Now)

Gammat Kammat directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar stars Sachin, Ashok Saraf and Varsha Usgaonkar. It is a fun film which also stars Satish Shah and Viju Khote. The film was more popular because of the song “Ashwini Ye Na”, sung by legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar.

4. De Dana Dan (ZEE5)

De Dana Dan, directed by Mahesh Kothare stars Kothare himself, Lakshmikant Berde, and Nivedita Joshi- Saraf. The film’s story revolves around Lakshya, a police constable who survives a bomb blast and after which he is enriched with some extraordinary super powers.

5. Dhum Dhadaka (ZEE5)

Dhum Dhadaka, directed by Mahesh Kothare, starred Kothare, Ashok Saraf and Lakshmikant Berde and Nivedita Joshi-Saraf. It is a remake of Hindi classic Pyar Kiye Jaa starring Kishore Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Mehmood and Mumtaz.

6. Aga Bai Arrecha! (Sony LIV)

Aga Bai Arrecha! is directed by Kedar Shinde and stars versatile actors Sanjay Narvekar and Dilip Prabhavalkar and Priyanka Yadav. It is a classic modern day urban comedy directed by Kedar Shinde and is loosely based on Hollywood comedy What Women Want.

7. Pak Pak Pakaak (Amazon Prime Video)

Pak Pak Pakaak is directed by Gautam Joglekar stars Nana Patekar and Narayani Shastri, it is an adventure comedy which revolves around a small boy who meets a ghost. Patekar is an ace actor, but his comic timing in this film is what makes this film’s story even better.

8. Gadhvache Lagna (MX Player)

Gadhvache Lagna is directed by Raju Phulkar, and stars Makarand Anaspure and Deepak Alegaonkar in the lead roles. It is a mindless comedy with great comic timing and performances by all the actors.

9. Amchya Sarkhe Amhich (Amazon Prime Video)

Amchya Sarkhe Amich, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ashok Saraf, is directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar who also has acted in the film. Both the actors have played double roles and it is all about comedy of errors.

10. Navri Mile Navryala (MX Player)

Navri Mile Navryala is a comedy starring real life couples actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Joshi- Saraf and Sachin and Spuriya Pilgaonkar. The film is directed by Sachin himself and the couple started their love story on the sets of this movie, the duo then went on to work together in many films but this one is great fun.

