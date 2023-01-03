scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Regina Cassandra to headline ZEE5 show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, says she feels ‘blessed’ to see herself in uniform

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Regina Cassandra.

Regina CassandraRegina Cassandra will be seen next in ZEE5 show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.
Listen to this article
Regina Cassandra to headline ZEE5 show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, says she feels ‘blessed’ to see herself in uniform
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next original series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, headlined by actor Regina Cassandra. The edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Cassandra.

The 32-year-old actor, known for films such as Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Mughizh, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, said playing a cop in the series turned out to be a surreal experience for her.

“This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform,” Regina Cassandra said in a statement.

Also Read |Saakini Daakini actor Regina Cassandra: ‘Men saving the day a tried-and-tested formula’

Shot in Meghalaya, Jaanbaaz Hindutan Ke is inspired by true events and highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, said they believe in narrating stories that are real and relevant and connect with Indians. He added that Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke has a powerful narrative of India’s IPS officers who serve the nation selflessly and put their lives at risk while doing so. “As a consumer-first brand, we are continuously working towards putting forth a diversified content slate that transcends cultures, geographies, languages, and this is just another step in that direction,” Kalra said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Also featuring Barun Sobti, Mita Vashisht, and Sumit Vyas, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
Next Story

IIT Kanpur, Apollo join hands for research collaboration in medical technology

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close