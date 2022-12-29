scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna trolled for praising Bollywood’s romantic songs, saying South Indian songs ‘only mass masala, item numbers’

At Rabba Janda song launch of Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna made a statement about South Indian film songs, which is facing severe criticism online.

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram postRashmika Mandanna Instagram post

Rashmika Mandanna is getting trolled yet again! On one hand, the actress’s fanbase is growing with every other film, but at the same time, she is equally getting panned online frequently for her comments. She is now facing brickbats for her statement on South Indian film songs being only “mass masala and item numbers”.

At Mission Majnu’s Rabba Janda song launch, the actress, while talking about her upcoming with Siddharth Malhotra, said, “And I think, Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, when it comes to romantic songs, it has always been Bollywood songs. In the South, we have mass masala, item numbers, and dance numbers, and everything. This is my first Bollywood romantic song and I am so excited and waiting for you all to listen to it.”

Her statement didn’t land well with people down South. According to many Twitter users calling South songs as ‘just mass masala numbers’ is demeaning.

Here are some of the tweets:

Rashmika has been facing backlash from certain sections of Kannada cinema fans ever since she broke off her engagement with Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty. She was also criticised when she said she is yet to watch Kantara.

Recently, many such fans demanded that she should be banned from the Kannada industry. Reacting to that, Rashmika told the media, “I only love them. Rest is up to them.”

Post the success of her Telugu film Geetha Govindam, Rashmika has turned out to be a much sought-after actress in Tamil and Telugu. She also made her foray into Hindi with Goodbye, and she will next be seen in Bollywood with the film Mission Manchu. Varisu, Animal, and Pushpa The Rule are other films in her kitty.

