Rashmika Mandanna opens up about teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda again: ‘He is an amazing actor’

Though 2022 was only an average year for Rashmika Mandanna with her Hindi debut Goodbye and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu not making a huge mark at the box office, 2023 has a lot in store for the Geeta Govindam actor. She will be opening her account for this year with Vijay’s Varisu, which will be released on January 12 for the Pongal festival. Now, in a new interview, Rashmika opened up about working with Vijay, the rumours about teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda again, her love for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the list of actors she wants to work with.

Geeta Govindam, Rashmika’s film with Deverakonda, turned out to be the watershed moment in her career propelling her to stardom not just in the Telugu industry, but across south India. The hit onscreen pair again joined hands for the film Dear Comrade (2019), which was both a critical and commercial success. And recently there have been rumours that the couple is dating and will soon be joining hands for a film.

When asked if she is teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda again, Rashmika Mandanna told Gulte, “As of now, no. But I hope it happens. I have gotten a lot of messages from our well-wishers saying it’s been a while since we have come on screen together. But again we want to do justice to that and we want to wait for a script which is… I want to wait for a script which is justifying both our personalities and characters. I hope I get to work with him because he is an amazing actor. Now, I feel like I have become so much better from Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. I want him to see me perform and get a reaction to whether I have improved or not improved. I am hoping it happens this year or the next.”

Rashmika has a long list of actors across industries she wants to work with. She said, “I want to work with Ram Charan sir, Prabhas sir. I definitely want to work in a film with Yash sir. Dulquer… we have worked in Sita Ramam but we just had an encounter meeting the younger me (in the film). Dulquer is just a sweetheart. Fahadh Faasil sir, Karthi, and Varun. I am going to be in the industry for a long time. I have to because it will take a long time to work with all of them.”

The Pushpa actor also opened up about her special equation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the enormous love she has for her. “Sammy, she is grateful. She’s got a beautiful heart. She is like a person I always want to protect. I am a very possessive mama when it comes to her.” Talking about Samantha’s health condition, the actor added, “I only wish the best for her. I always admired her and look up to her. When you look up to someone, you want them to win all their battles. I am always going to be this person who is extremely possessive of her.”

Rashmika Mandanna admitted that she manifested working with Vijay in a Tamil film. “I am close to the Tamil film industry. My first film was Sultan and Varisu is going to be my second, and I am very excited… especially because of Vijay sir. I know that my parents are going to watch Varisu four to five times because I am going to be on the screen with him. He was an absolute gentleman throughout the shooting. He is such an easy person to work with. I had a ball of a time.”