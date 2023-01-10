scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna not replaced in Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Presently, the shoot for film's second part is underway.

Rashmika MandannaRashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Varisu. (Photo: iamRashmika/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna not replaced in Pushpa 2
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in Pushpa 2 have left Rashmika’s fans heartbroken. Surprisingly, on Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram Story and confirmed her presence in Pushpa 2 in an Ask Me Anything session. When a fan asked her to give an update about her next movie, the diva wrote the names of the films which will release in 2023.

She mentioned Animal, Mission Majnu, Varisu and Pushpa 2, making it clear that the reports about her replacement in Pushpa 2 were not true. “4 and many more surprises coming your way,” she further wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo: rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s second instalment. The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still awaited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 10:59 IST
Next Story

‘I have killed the Rahul that exists in your mind’: Rahul Gandhi tells reporter

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close