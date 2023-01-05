Rashmika Mandanna dissects why she’s trolled, talks about how her ‘hand gestures’ offend people

Actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the trolling she has been at the receiving end of throughout her career, and why she decided to speak out against it. In November, Rashmika shared a post in which she said that enough is enough.

But it was after that she was attacked yet again, this time for a gesture that she made during an interview, which many interpreted as a slight directed at Kannada star Rishab Shetty. In an interview, Rashmika spoke about being signed on to appear in a movie directed by Shetty, but while talking about the experience, she used air quotes. This didn’t go down too well with the fans of the Kantara star, and as it turned out, even Shetty himself.

In an interview, he used the same gesture while responding to a question about actors that he’d like to work with, and said that he doesn’t like ‘such types of actors’. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika spoke about the new wave of trolling that was directed towards her after this incident, and appeared to make a reference about the gesture incident.

She said, “Being actors, we’re always out there. We’re public figures. We can’t expect people to always like us. I can’t lie. It’s strange, because I’m an actor and I play all these different characters, but in real, I just can’t lie. I put out that post because it wasn’t just about me, there was a wave of negativity about most of us in the industry, and I was like, ‘Why is this happening? It’s not like we’re doing something wrong.’ It just made me think that it’s time to talk about something like this. But after that, I realised that we can’t expect everybody to like us… And maybe because of the way I talk, me doing these hand gestures, somebody might not like, or people might not like that I’m so expressive… But at the same time, there’s so much love out there, which I’m truly grateful for.”

Recently, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep also commented on the trolling that Rashmika faces, and said that she should learn to accept it, because she’s a public figure.

In her original post, Rashmika had written, “It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.”