Ranveer Allahbadia shares ‘silence strategy’ after Samay Raina says he ‘ruined’ his mental health in stand-up special Still Alive

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy in his new stand-up special Still Alive, where he also took aim at Ranveer Allahbadia. In the set, Samay said that the episode ruined his mental health and revealed that Ranveer had asked the controversial question multiple times. Amid this, Ranveer has now shared a cryptic Instagram post about dealing with criticism, calling it “the silence strategy.”

On Thursday night, Ranveer took to Instagram and spoke about the challenges he faced while building his career.

“There are a lot of people who try to pull you back, especially if you are ambitious; people fill you with doubts. Let me tell you one practical thing: when I was 22 years old, I remember people who doubted me a lot. I used to meet them in the gym, some were my relatives, some were my parents’ friends.”

He added that many of those who doubted him have remained stagnant.

“They do nothing even today. All of them. Now, when I look at my own life, I am an established YouTuber, and most importantly, my parents are proud of me. My parents proudly say that ‘We did not have to help him at all. He did it all independently and grew by himself’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

He captioned the post, “The Silence Strategy. The moment you start levelling up, the world will try to pull you back down. Your only job is to stay deaf to the noise.”

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What Samay Raina said in Still Alive

The controversy erupted after Ranveer asked a contestant about their parents’ intimacy that many viewers found offensive and objectionable. During his special, Samay Raina said that Ranveer’s question wasn’t a one-off moment.

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“In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question 8 times. Apart from that, he asked a lot of other rubbish questions too. So when I saw the edit, I said, ‘He has said some really obscene things.’”

He also blamed Ranveer for ‘single-handedly jeopardising’ the future of the artform in India.

“There’s no future left for this artform,” he said. “He ruined my entire mental health. At least he knows meditation. I don’t know anything. Beer Biceps… the monk who sold my Ferrari,” he joked.

Despite the criticism, Samay admitted he initially sympathised with Ranveer.

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“It was so unfair what was happening with BeerBiceps. The whole country was after him. I decided I’d defend this guy till the end! But the joke he cracked… I couldn’t even defend him at my home. My mother kept asking me what he said exactly. I said, ‘Let him be. He’s a pathetic guy,’” he added.

Samay on Ranveer’s image

Samay also pointed to Ranveer’s carefully built public image as a key reason the backlash intensified.

“How could one defend such a pathetic thought? Also, if someone else would’ve cracked the same joke, it wouldn’t have been that impactful. Even if I’d said it, nothing much would’ve happened. The problem is BeerBiceps first made his image for over 10 years around yoga, meditation, and spirituality, before completely turning it on its head on my show. You can’t do both. He broke character, right? That really shocked the audience.”

Samay hints at second season of Latent

Samay ended his special on a hopeful note, teasing a return of the show. “As for India’s Got Latent, people keep asking me if the show will return.”

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He added, “I don’t think my show’s Season 1 could have ended on a higher note than this.” Confirming plans for a comeback, he said, “I will bring the show back because I enjoyed doing it. I want to create a completely wild version of the show, while a softer version will go online.”

About India’s Got Latent controversy

In 2025, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija found themselves at the centre of a major controversy after an episode of India’s Got Latent. The uproar was triggered by an inappropriate question Ranveer asked a contestant about his parents. The clip went viral within hours, sparking widespread outrage online and leading to multiple FIRs against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva, Ashish Chanchlani, and others. The show was also removed from YouTube.

This article discusses a public controversy involving personal experiences of public figures. The mentions of mental health distress are contextualised within a professional disagreement and satirical performance, and do not constitute clinical or advisory content. Reader discretion is advised when engaging with viral digital content or legal updates related to this matter.