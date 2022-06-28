Sanjay Dutt was concerned about hitting ‘beta’ Ranbir Kapoor during Shamshera fight scenes: ‘Use lag na jaaye’

The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera highlighted the antagonistic equation between Ranbir’s character Balli and Daroga Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. However, the actors’ off-screen bond couldn’t be more different.

In a new video posted on YRF’s social media channels, the director and actors of Shamshera got candid about the film, and Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s equation. The video also included behind-the-scenes and glimpses from the set. One can see a concerned Ranbir asking Sanjay if he is okay, and the actors can be seen bonding and talking to each other through the video.

Opening up on what it was like to star against the man whom he played in a biopic, Ranbir said, “I’ve grown up at the age of nine and 10 having Sanjay Dutt’s posters in my cupboard. Then getting to play him in a biopic. And finally for him to be the merciless nemesis Shudh Singh”. Ranbir also talked about getting beaten up by Sanjay, and said that “on camera, he was so ruthless” and that he has never gotten hit so much in life.

Shamshera’s director Karan Malhotra also got candid about their bond, and said, “Sanjay sir was more cautious while dealing with Ranbir during the action and all because he treats Ranbir like a son”. He also said that Ranbir would tell him, “Sanjay Dutt hai yaar, main kaise karunga (How will I do it, it’s Sanjay Dutt). But Sanjay would say, “Beta main ye karunga toh use lag na jaaye (What if he gets hurt).”

Ranbir, who plays a double role as Shamshera and Balli in the period-action drama, expressed his happiness about having Sanjay on board as the antagonist. He said, “It’s amazing that he is my antagonist. He hits me and I have to hit him on screen because that’s not what I feel for him. I see Sanjay Dutt and the kind of personality and aura he has you just wanna hug him and talk to him”. He added, “Sanjay sir always wanted me to do these kinds of films and he wants me to play the hero. So when I signed this film, he was like this is the kind of film I want to see Ranbir in and he has to do these kinds of films.

Sanjay Dutt, who has known Ranbir since he was a child, said that he would get very concerned during the fight scenes. Appreciating Ranbir, he said, “Ranbir has got that persona, he’s got the swag and looks. He can look tough plus vulnerable. He can do romance. He can do comedy. So I think he should touch on all the aspects”.

Vaani Kapoor, who plays the character of Sona, also mentioned that she has “never seen RK (Ranbir Kapoor) like this before”. A huge fan of Sanjay Dutt, she added, ” For the first time, you’re seeing these two get against each other. RK and Sanjay sir are so outstanding and it’d be very interesting to see them”.

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 22.