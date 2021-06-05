Rambha shares heartwarming photos of her family on birthday eve: ‘My cute little world’

Actor Rambha turned 45 on Saturday. On the eve of her birthday, Rambha shared adorable photos of herself, her husband Indhran Pathmanathan and their children. She captioned the post, “My cute little world.” In the photos, the actor can be sitting beside her husband and children.

Born Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, Rambha became one of the most popular female actors in the 90’s. In her prime, Rambha shared screen space with India’s top stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi and Mammootty among others.

In 2003, she also tried her hand at producing. She bankrolled Three Roses, starring Jyothika and Laila.

In 2010, Rambha bid farewell to her acting career and married Canada-based businessman Indhran Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto. The actor has since then made a few appearances on dance reality shows.