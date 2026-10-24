Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 10 cr; tickets cost up to Rs 3,170

Ramayana advance booking: Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana has grossed Rs 10.14 crore in advance bookings across India, 12 days before its theatrical release on November 5. According to Sacnilk, the film had sold 1.81 lakh tickets across 4,339 shows in 134 cities as of 1 pm on Saturday. Barring the blocked seats, its advance collection stands at Rs 7.96 crore.

The Ranbir Kapoor film has added Rs 1.98 crore to its advance collection since the 6 am cut-off on October 23, marking a 24 percent increase. An additional of 395 shows are added to the existing number of shows, thus, taking it from 3,944 to 4,339. As of now, the film’s overall occupancy is of 18 percent, with one show reported as housefull.

Hindi version leads with Rs 8.89 crore

The Hindi version of Ramayana is driving its advance bookings, contributing Rs 8.89 crore, or around 88 percent of the total advance gross. The Kannada version has collected Rs 96.37 lakh, accounting for around 10 percent of the total, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 28.11 lakh. The numbers also indicate the fanbase of the actors from the respective regions — Ranbir (Hindi), Yash (Kannada) and Sai Pallavi (Telugu). With nearly two weeks remaining before release, the film’s advance sales are skyrocketing across markets.

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Ramayana IMAX 3D tickets cost the most at Rs 3,170 in Mumbai

The premium ticket prices for Ramayana on the ticketing app, BookMyShow, have also drawn attention, with recliner seats for selective IMAX screenings in Mumbai costing as much as Rs 3,170. At PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, the 7 am show has recliner tickets priced at Rs 1,850, with the show already full.

The prices increase for later screenings. Recliner seats for the matinee show cost Rs 2,570, while the evening show is priced at Rs 3,170. For the last show at 11 pm, the ticket price stands at Rs 2,770.

Delhi-NCR IMAX 3D ticket prices peak at Rs 2,400

In Delhi-NCR, recliner tickets for Ramayana’s IMAX 3D screenings are comparatively less than the most expensive Mumbai show. The 8 am screening has tickets priced at Rs 1,550, while the 11:40 am show costs Rs 2,250.

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For the later screenings, the prices rise to Rs 2,400. Recliner seats for the 3:45 pm and 7:50 pm shows are both priced at Rs 2,400. The last show, scheduled for 11:55 pm, also has recliner tickets priced at Rs 2,400.

The listed IMAX recliner tickets are more expensive in Mumbai than in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi-NCR leads Ramayana advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the biggest market for Ramayana so far, contributing Rs 2.13 crore from 27,141 tickets. The region has recorded a 7 percent increase in bookings since the previous day.

Mumbai follows with Rs 1.60 crore from 22,836 tickets, registering an 8 percent rise. Bengaluru has collected Rs 1.20 crore from 18,088 tickets, with bookings surging by 172 percent since the previous day. Hyderabad has earned Rs 61.97 lakh from 16,671 tickets, recording a 33 percent increase, while Pune has collected Rs 45.57 lakh from 6,434 tickets, up by 7 percent.

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While NCR leads in total advance collections, Bengaluru has recorded the sharpest increase in demand among these five markets. The Hindi version continues to dominate the film’s overall advance gross.

Delay in opening of Ramayana advance booking

The makers announced that advance bookings for Ramayana would open on Tuesday, October 20, ahead of the film’s November 5 release. However, bookings initially opened for limited shows, amid reports of a dispute between distributors and exhibitors over distribution shares during the first three weeks. The film’s advance sales subsequently expanded across India, with more shows being added as bookings gained momentum.

About Ramayana

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Anupam Kher as Jatayu and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The first installment of the two-part adaptation is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali.