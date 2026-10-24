‘Fear still hangs over Bollywood’: Ram Gopal Varma on Tiger Shroff’s attackers’ arrest

Ram Gopal Varma, in his tweet regarding Tiger Shroff's shooting case, stated that arresting the shooters isn't of any help because they are expendable, and the decision makers won't leave their den.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma, Tiger ShroffRam Gopal Varma draws comparison between real and reel life villains' appearance.
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his analysis of the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He argued that arresting the people who carry out an attack may not necessarily weaken the network behind it. Hence, one shouldn’t celebrate the arrest of the shooters. In two posts on X, he compared the alleged shooters to construction workers who execute a plan, while decision-makers maintain their distance from the ground. In one of the posts, he also commented on the appearances of the alleged shooters, drawing a comparison between real-life criminals and how villains are cast in films.

Ram Gopal Varma compares real-life criminals to film villains

The Satya director tagged casting director, Mukesh Chhabra in this particular post, and wrote that the alleged shooters looked so unlike conventional film villains that they would not even be cast as minor characters in a villain’s gang. “The way the shooters of @iTIGERSHROFF looked like, in a film they wouldn’t be cast even as tea supplying boys in a villains den,” he wrote.

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In his second post, Ram Gopal Varma explained why he believes the people who pull the trigger are often the least important members of an underworld network. Comparing them to construction workers, he argued that they only follow instructions. “In the underworld, the shooter is the labourer. The people who assign the job and decide who lives and who dies are the architects and the owners,” he wrote.

He also compared this separation of responsibility to military structures, and clarified that his intention is not to place the military and the underworld in the same category, but to explain how power operates. The Rangeela director said that those at the top continue to operate by keeping themselves away from the risks faced by those carrying out their orders. He added that if a don had to carry out every killing himself, he too could be killed, which is why shooters are treated as “disposable”.

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Ram Gopal Varma concluded his post by writing that capturing the shooters does not necessarily affect the people directing the operation. He said this is why “fear is still hanging like a fog on Bollywood.”

Ram Gopal Varma is known for directing many underworld based films like Satya, Company, among many others.

What happened to Tiger Shroff?

On October 18, three assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries and survived minor abrasions. His driver sustained a bullet injury to his hand, while bystander Umesh Chauhan suffered a gunshot wound that injured his liver. Chauhan underwent surgery at KEM Hospital on October 21 to remove the bullet. He had been reported stable while under medical supervision.

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