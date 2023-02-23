Ram Charan hopes that SS Rajamouli’s ‘next film’ will mark his debut in ‘global cinema’

RRR actor Ram Charan appeared on daytime talk show Good Morning America to promote director SS Rajamouli‘s film ahead of the Oscars next month. The actor hinted that Rajamouli will “make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.” Rajamouli’s next movie is an adventure film starring Mahesh Babu.

When the show’s host asked Charan to explain what RRR is all about, he said, “It is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India.”

Charan then hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. He said, “Everybody calls him that, and I hope he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.”

When the host asked Charan what it is about the song “Naatu Naatu” that has “hooked people”, he responded by giving shoutouts to the other nominees at the Oscars, and said, “I loved all their songs, Rihanna’s songs and Lady Gaga’s and the Top Gun Maverick song. But it is a tribute to Indian cinema and it is the first award in 85-plus years of Indian cinema that the Academy has recognised and Golden Globes has recognised and multiple other critique awards… It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and Indian technicians who are being honoured. And just when we thought that in India everything we’ve achieved and we want to move to the next project, the West just showed us that it is just the beginning.”

Charan then spoke about how’s he’s been busy “packing and unpacking” because he’s been occupied with promoting RRR in the US, at the time when his wife Upasana needs him the most, as they’re expecting their first baby. When the doctor on the show, celebrity gynecologist Jennifer Ashton asked Charan if he is experiencing any kind of new dad fear, he shared, “All these years, when we didn’t plan I was pretty available for my wife and right now I’m just packing and unpacking. So doc, I’m glad I met you, I’m going to take your number and my wife is going to be in the US for a while…”

RRR will be re-released in the US on March 3.