scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Ram Charan hopes that SS Rajamouli’s ‘next film’ will mark his debut in ‘global cinema’

Ram Charan spoke about SS Rajamouli, the song "Naatu Naatu" and whether he's experiencing dad-fear before the birth of his first child.

Ram Charan- Good Morning AmericaRam Charan has appeared on the latest episode of Good Morning America. (Photo: Good MOrning America/ YouTube)
Listen to this article
Ram Charan hopes that SS Rajamouli’s ‘next film’ will mark his debut in ‘global cinema’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RRR actor Ram Charan appeared on daytime talk show Good Morning America to promote director SS Rajamouli‘s film ahead of the Oscars next month. The actor hinted that Rajamouli will “make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.” Rajamouli’s next movie is an adventure film starring Mahesh Babu.

When the show’s host asked Charan to explain what RRR is all about, he said, “It is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India.”

Charan then hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. He said, “Everybody calls him that, and I hope he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.”

When the host asked Charan what it is about the song “Naatu Naatu” that has “hooked people”, he responded by giving shoutouts to the other nominees at the Oscars, and said, “I loved all their songs, Rihanna’s songs and Lady Gaga’s and the Top Gun Maverick song. But it is a tribute to Indian cinema and it is the first award in 85-plus years of Indian cinema that the Academy has recognised and Golden Globes has recognised and multiple other critique awards… It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and Indian technicians who are being honoured. And just when we thought that in India everything we’ve achieved and we want to move to the next project, the West just showed us that it is just the beginning.”

Also Read
Subi Suresh
Malayalam comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh dies at 41, was suffering fr...
MasterChef India judges criticised for favouring Aruna Vijay, former cont...
BTS
BTS' RM shares Closer X Decision to Leave music video after fans come up ...
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years
Also read |RRR: An unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race

Charan then spoke about how’s he’s been busy “packing and unpacking” because he’s been occupied with promoting RRR in the US, at the time when his wife Upasana needs him the most, as they’re expecting their first baby. When the doctor on the show, celebrity gynecologist Jennifer Ashton asked Charan if he is experiencing any kind of new dad fear, he shared, “All these years, when we didn’t plan I was pretty available for my wife and right now I’m just packing and unpacking. So doc, I’m glad I met you, I’m going to take your number and my wife is going to be in the US for a while…”

RRR will be re-released in the US on March 3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 09:27 IST
Next Story

Microsoft Bing AI ends chat when prompted about ‘feelings’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close