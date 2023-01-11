Rajkumar Santoshi on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh clashing with Pathaan: ‘Ours is not a song-and-dance film’

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, on Wednesday, launched the trailer for his comeback directorial film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, in Mumbai. Here, in a press conference, the director addressed his film’s clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer-Pathaan. The Yash Raj film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, whereas Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is releasing on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the clash with Pathaan, Santoshi said, “Shah Rukh Khan is a very hardworking actor. He is one of the most respected stars of the industry. I’ve known him for years, he is a very good person. He puts a lot of effort in his films, and I send him good wishes for his film. Yash Raj Films is a very reputed banner and they’re coming with a very ambitious film. They have a separate fan following and they will watch their film. Our film is very different, people who have interest in such films and like such films will watch our film. Ours is not a song-and-dance film, it is a very different film. I don’t worry about such things (box office clash). Both the films are very different in nature and each in its proper place. I’m not worrying about who is in front of us, I’m only focusing on my film.”

About returning to the director’s chair after almost a decade, the filmmaker said, “I want to first of all erase the 9-year gap. I don’t want people to look at me as someone who is making a comeback to filmmaking. More than anything, I want the audience to think that I’ve made a film worth watching.”

Santoshi then shared that his film has received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Santoshi also spoke about how his film received an unanimous clearance from the members of the CBFC even after going for revision and received the certificate without the board suggesting any cuts.

He said, “We have made the film with honesty. It is a bold film and the dialogues are written in a way that has never been attempted before. We have not manipulated anything, we have presented the thoughts of Gandhi and Godse in dialogue form. They are hard-hitting and we have not sugar coated anything.”

“We were worried about the censor board (approval), me and Asgar sahab (Asghar Wajahat, the playwright on whose play the film is based) carried a bag full of books on Gandhi and Godse. We were waiting for half hour and we were worried what all might be deleted and what objections would be raised. When we were called inside, they all seemed happy and they suggested we cut out the surname of a character and we agreed to make the changes.”

He then explained how his film went for revision at the CBFC as the film is a “sensitive subject”. He said, “We asked when we would get the certificate and I was told it will be sent to the revision (committee) and that the film will be seen by 18 people and said they want to be doubly careful as it is a sensitive subject.”

“We were worried and then when they saw the film, they seemed emotional and said it is a good film and I told them we have removed the surname. But I was told later it is not needed and rather they said the film should be shown in colleges and schools. This is the compliment I got from the censor board,” the filmmaker added.

On a parting note, Santoshi said that he is happy with the way the film has turned out and aims to start a conversation about an event so pivotal in Indian history. He said, “This made me feel that we have made a good film and we are hoping people will get to understand both Gandhi and Godse a little more.”