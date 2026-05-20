Rajkumar Hirani’s son debuts in Pritam and Pedro; Anant V Joshi lands in Gullak S5 trailer

The world of entertainment — movies, shows, stand-up comedy — is buzzing with new updates — trailers, songs, teasers, promos, date announcements and more — both in India and internationally. SCREEN Shots brings you up to speed with this round-up of all the latest that you need to know, keep a track on, and need to watch out for.

After churning out Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters like the Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani turns his attention to streaming. The first teaser of Pritam and Pedro, a dramedy series created and produced by Hirani, has been unveiled and it’s all things quirk, just like its title. Arshad Warsi, aka Circuit from the Munna Bhai franchise, reunites with Hirani as he plays Pedro alongside the filmmaker’s son Vir Hirani, who makes his debut as Pritam.

Avinash Arun, who has previously helmed fast-paced dark thriller shows like Paatal Lok and School of Lies and melancholic romances like Three of Us, finds an unlikely partner in Rajkumar Hirani here. Besides Hirani’s usual suspect Boman Irani, Mona Singh also reunites with the filmmaker 17 years after 3 Idiots. Another surprise that pops up is Vikrant Massey, who seems to be playing the chief antagonist and making life worse for the titular duo. Pritam and Pedro will begin streaming on JioHotstar on July 3.

Gullak season 5 trailer

The fifth instalment of The Viral Fever’s (TVF) popular family drama show Gullak is all set to premiere next month. Anant V Joshi, who broke through with his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2023 coming-of-age movie 12th Fail, has replaced Vaibhav Raj Gupta as the elder son of the Mishra family in season 5. But the character’s sparring with his parents, played by Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan, feel fairly familiar. As the Mishra sons now assume more responsibilities and claim more space in the family, the trailer of Gullak season 5 ends us with the mother hilariously referring to her son’s privacy as “kulta”. The fifth instalment will premiere on SonyLiv on June 5.

Vibe date announcement

Two years after making the audience’s stomachs hurt with his directorial debut and hit comedy Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is back with his next directorial, which he’s written and produced as well, under his new banner Drongo Films. The actor-turned-filmmaker unveiled the first look and the cast at the Prime Video Presents event earlier this year. Now, Amazon MGM has finally announced the action comedy’s theatrical release date — September 18.

Also starring Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies-fame, Vibe will mark the debut of Vanshika Dhir. It also stars Preity Zinta in a key role and is touted as her second comeback project this year after Rajkumar Santoshi’s peirod drama Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan, and in which she’ll reunite with Sunny Deol. Preity’s fans are in for a double consecutive treat this year, as Lahore 1947 is slated to release in cinemas exactly a month before Vibe on August 13, on the occasion of Independence Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

‘Mashooqa’ song from Cocktail 2

Ahead of the trailer launch of Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2 on May 29, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films dropped the second song from the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. “Mashooqa” reunites composer Pritam with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya as they give a good ol’ Italian spin to a conventional Hindi romantic track. Raghav Chaitanya, who rendered the lilting love ballad “Dil Ka Kya” from Pritam’s Metro… In Dino last year, goes all out crooning the instantly addictive chorus. The Italian parts are composed and sung by Mahmood.

Story continues below this ad

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who reunite on screen after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, put their sizzling chemistry on display across lush, exotic locales of Italy. Their romance blooms across urban tourist spots, vineyards in the countryside, drives across the beachside, and swims in the sea. Rashmika Mandanna, the third vertice of the love triangle, joins them only at the end, but if her latest Instagram Story is anything to go by, her romantic song with Shahid, “Tujhko”, is all expected to drop very soon.

Spider-Noir trailer

The final trailer of Harry Bradbeer’s Spider-Man spin-off series Spider-Noir traces Nicolas Cage hand up his Spidey mask and return to his regular job of an investigator, Ben Reilly. As his well-wishers push him to don the Spidey suit again and fight the crime in the city like he knows best, a reluctant Ben tells them, “With no power, comes no responsibility.” Yet, in a lighthearted moment in the final shot, we see Ben finally embrace his alternate identity of The Spider by lighting up his eyes — only because someone switches off the lights while he’s reading. Cage, who first appeared as Spider-Noir in Oscar-winning Marvel animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, returns to the character in a spin-off series, which will release in both colour and black-and-white, on Prime Video on May 27.

He-man and Masters of the Universe – Hindi trailer

Sony Pictures International has released the trailer for the Hindi dubbed version of Travis Knight’s Hollywood action fantasy He-Man and Masters of the Universe. While Meezaan Jafri has voiced the titular superhero, essayed by Nicholas Galitzine, his father Jaaved Jaaferi has lent his legendary voice to He-Man’s arch nemesis Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. Also starring Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as Duncan, the film will release in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on June 5.

Also Read — Amitabh Bachchan says he’s spending sleepless nights at 83: ‘Work is more important than sleep’

Story continues below this ad

Netflix Is A Joke Fest – Sumukhi Suresh

Earlier this month, Sumukhi Suresh became the only Indian stand-up comedian to become a part of the line-up for this year’s Mecca of stand-up comedy, Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which took place in Los Angeles, California on May 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Much to the delight of the live audience from the diaspora, Sumukhi used her trademark wit and irreverent humour to debunk the myth that all Indians are brrruahh-chanting Punjabis.