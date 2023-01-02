scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Rahul Gandhi gifts Kamal Haasan a tiger portrait clicked by Priyanka Gandhi’s son: ‘It tells of your approach to life…’

Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra is a photographer. Rahul Gandhi told Haasan that he chose the portrait after putting a lot of thought into it.

kamal haasanKamal Haasan with Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Rahul/YouTube)
Rahul Gandhi gifts Kamal Haasan a tiger portrait clicked by Priyanka Gandhi's son: 'It tells of your approach to life…'
Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently sat down for a chat on politics, Indian society and their professional journeys. The interaction, which has been uploaded on Gandhi’s official YouTube channel, saw the politician gift Haasan a large portrait of a tiger drinking water.

Right at the beginning of the clip, Gandhi stated that his nephew — Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra — is a photographer and he had clicked something beautiful which he wanted to present to Kamal. Rahul Gandhi said, “My nephew is a photographer and so I said to him, ‘Listen, I want to give a present to my friend Kamal Haasan. And I said ‘give me one of your pictures.’ I want you to guess what he came up with. What picture do you think he gave me?” The actor smiled and responded, “I don’t know.” Rahul then said, “Let’s go and see it,” as the two made their way in front of a covered canvas.

Gandhi unveiled the canvas which held the photo of a tiger drinking water. The Congress leader then explained why he chose the said gift, adding, “It tells of your approach and attitude to life and it tells us the fact that you are a great Indian and a great champion.”

Though primarily an actor and filmmaker, Kamal Haasan forayed into politics in 2018 by launching his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre). On the work front, Haasan was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, which marked his comeback to the acting world. The film was praised by critics and ended up becoming a box office success. Kamal recently joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reached Delhi.

The actor-politician had told media on the occasion, “Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here.”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 11:32 IST
