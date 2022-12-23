scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Raangi trailer: Trisha packs some punches, utters heavy-duty dialogues in this intriguing actioner

Raangi, starring Trisha in the lead role, has been bankrolled by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film will finally release on December 30.

raangi trailerTrisha in Raangi trailer.
The trailer of Trisha’s upcoming thriller Raangi was unveiled on Friday. Written and directed by M. Saravanan, the film is packed with some intriguing action sequences which have been choreographed by Raja Sekar. AR Murgadoss has penned the script of the movie.

In the trailer, Trisha’s character looks quite interesting as she presumably fights against the bad guys. From flying kicks to strong punches, Trisha is lethal. She also utters some heavy-duty dialogues. It looks like moviegoers are in for some masala entertainment with Raangi. Besides Trisha, the film also stars Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role.

Watch the trailer of Trisha’s Raangi here:

Raangi has been bankrolled by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film has been in the making for a long time and will finally hit theatres on December 30. The music of the movie is composed by C Sathya.

Earlier, Prakash Raj’s wife Ponny Verma had shared how much she liked the first look of the film as she commented, “Wowwwwwww woowwww wowwww.” A fan of Trisha had commented, “Can’t get better than this! Ending 2022 on a super high! 🙌.”

Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. She essayed the role of Princess Kundavai in the epic drama.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:51:45 pm
