scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Pushpa: The Rise raises 10 million Rubles at Russia box office

Pushpa: The Rise depicts the rise of a low wage labourer (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun in and as Pushpa. (Photo: )
Listen to this article
Pushpa: The Rise raises 10 million Rubles at Russia box office
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise has collected over 10 million Rubles at the box office in Russia, the makers said on Monday. The Telugu blockbuster released in Russian language in 774 screens across the country on December 8, said Mythri Movie Makers on its official Twitter page.

“#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia. 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles,” the production banner said in the tweet.

Ten million Rubles amount to approximately Rs 13 crore. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicts the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

It released in India in association with Muttamsetty Media on December 17, 2021 and went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film also opened the fifth edition of the Indian Film Festival in Russia on December 1. Arjun, Rashmika, director Sukumar Bandreddi, producer Ravi Sankar and music composer DSP had attended the gala in Russia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

A sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, is under production.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:45 IST
Next Story

‘MVA alliance was unnatural’: BJP chief J P Nadda targets Uddhav Thackeray

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close