Pune: Limited number of tickets available for this year’s star-studded NH7 Weekender

The Bacardi NH7 Weekender turns 10 this year and music lovers will be celebrating with some of the leading names from across the world and genres. Swedish progressive metal band Opeth, Australian singer and songwriter Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Irish rock band Kodaline and Tel-Aviv based Garden City Movement are among the headliners in the line-up for Pune that was announced on August 21.

US-based Dreamville Records is bringing Earthgang, a hip hop duo from Atlanta, Georgia, and West Coast rapper Cozz while London will be represented by a new raw live band called PENGshui, which draws upon the best of grime, rap, dance, punk and metal music to create precise and unapologetic tracks. The Indian performers range from Hariharan, Mumbai-based metal band Bhayanak Maut and Indian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari, to Sufi singers Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali.

The multifaceted festival, considered among the biggest in the country, will be held in Meghalaya on November 1 and 2 and in Pune between November 29 and December 1. As many as 80 acts will perform over three days in Pune. Apart from the musical heavyweights, the festival will feature some of the biggest names in humour, such as Biswa Kalyan Rath, Aadar Malik, Sejal Bhat and Kanan Gill.

The pre-sale of tickets that opened on August 1 was met with a huge demand. A limited number of Phase 1 tickets — season and under 21 — for Pune are now available on http://www.NH7.in. The excitement is not one-sided. Kodaline has tweeted, “We are finally coming to play for you guys! @NH7 is gonna be amazing, can’t wait to see you there”. Opeth, which recently released a new single called Svekets Prins from their forthcoming album, In Cauda Venenum, tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that Opeth will be one of the headliners at this year’s Bacardi @NH7 Weekender.” ENS